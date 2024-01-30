After more than 75 years in Burlington, the Vermont Department of Health is moving most offices and operations to the Waterbury State Office Complex. The state is selling the Zampieri State Office Building, located at 108 Cherry Street in Burlington, which currently houses the Health Department and the Department for Children and Families’ Division of Economic Services local office.

The Health Department’s move will take place in stages starting January 29 and continue over the next two months. No changes in services are expected during this time. Contact information for the department offices and programs, including new mailing addresses, can be found at HealthVermont.gov/Contact-Us.

While the department’s central office will relocate to Waterbury, the Burlington Local Health Office, which provides WIC and other public health services throughout Chittenden County, will remain open at 108 Cherry Street until March 8. After that date, the local health office is scheduled to move to 128 Lakeside Avenue in Burlington’s south end. The new location is situated on the GMT bus route and offers ample free parking.

Key Details:

• Health Department Central Office will relocate from 108 Cherry Street, Burlington to 280 State Drive, Waterbury, starting January 29, 2024.

• Burlington Office of Local Health will continue to operate at 108 Cherry Street until March 8 when it moves to 128 Lakeside Avenue.

• There will be limited in-person services at the Waterbury office: There will be a drop box in the lobby for anyone who cannot submit information or materials electronically or by mail. Visit HealthVermont.gov to learn how to request birth, death or other vital records, for Food & Lodging licenses, and other services.

• Program Information: Up to date information about program services, including location and mailing addresses can be found at HealthVermont.gov.

• Other Vermont State Offices Moving in Burlington:

—Department for Children and Families – Economic Services local office moves from 108 Cherry Street to 128 Lakeside Avenue on March 9

—Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living local office at 110 Cherry Street move to 128 Lakeside Avenue on March 2

—Department of Vermont Health Access – Vermont Chronic Care Initiative office at 110 Cherry Street move to 128 Lakeside Avenue on March 2

—The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and the Public Health Laboratory in Colchester are not moving

Dates are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

“This move recognizes new realities of how we work,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “As a result of adjustments in how we operated during the pandemic, our nearly 380 Central Office employees have successfully adapted their work around remote, hybrid and in-person schedules. Relocation is a significant change, and it’s been inspiring to see everyone work with such resilience and positive energy as the move date comes closer.”

Dr. Levine emphasized that the department’s community health services provided by Local Health Offices around the state, including WIC and immunizations, will not be affected.

Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said the move also represents the state’s commitment to a coordinated approach to addressing Vermont’s health and human services challenges. “Building a culture of health involves all of us,” said Samuelson. “By consolidating offices in Waterbury, our work on complex issues such as substance use that involve multiple departments will benefit from the greater collaboration that comes from operating under the same roof.”

For continually updated information about the move, including how and where to access public health services, please visit HealthVermont.gov.

Learn more about the history of the Health Department at HealthVermont.gov/Our-History.

About the Department of Health

We have been the state’s public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.