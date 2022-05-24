Pictured here, Julie-Ann Graves, on the left, receives the $1000 donation from Alex von Lichtenberg, Vice President and General Manager WFFF-TV 44 Nexstar Media Inc.

Recently, Vermont Foodbank Chief Financial Officer and Plainfield resident Julie-Ann Graves was recognized as Remarkable Woman for Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire by Nexstar Media, an award that honors the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life. As the winner, a $1000 donation was made to the charity of her choice. She chose to give her donation to The Vermont Foodbank.