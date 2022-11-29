The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra directed by Peter Macfarlane will perform their Winter Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. Admission is by donation.

The VFO will be presenting a concert of traditional tunes, a lively mix of jigs from Ireland, Scotland and Canada; reels from Appalachia, Quebec and Scotland; a schottische and more from Sweden; a polka from Shetland; a hornpipe from who-knows-where; together with a few Scottish marches, some waltzes, and a heart-rending slow air. Pulsating rhythms and rich harmonies will stir feet and emotions alike.

The VFO is a community orchestra of fiddlers, violists, cellists, bass players, mandolin players, guitarists, and flute/whistle players.

For more information, visit www.vermontfiddleorchestra.org.