Vermont Fancy Felines and Club Felins Fleur de Lys, affiliate clubs of the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), a non-profit organization, are again holding their annual combined shows at Double Tree by Hilton on January 11-12, 2020. The location is the same as in the past: 870 Williston Road, Burlington, VT 05403

In addition to the actual judging, there will be vendors offering a selection of cat products and a Presentation of Breeds on both Saturday and Sunday. This event will be an open forum where spectators will be encouraged to ask questions and learn about the personalities of the breeds presented. It is in a room with stadium seating so all present will be able to see the various breeds that are being discussed. The presenter will be Sharon Roy, a CFA All Breed judge. Bring your cameras!

Spectators will be free to walk through the hall and visit with the breeders and watch while they groom their kittens and cats before being presented in the judging rings. There will also be some show shelters with a sign designating those cats as Pet Me Cats. Many of these cats will have come to the show just for the attention the spectators love to give. A few will actually have their own strollers and will be visiting the spectators throughout the hall.

On Saturday evening the club will host the traditional auction at the hotel with all auction proceeds going to the Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. All are invited to return to the hotel for the evening event. There is no admission fee for the auction. Come to enjoy the hospitality and be ready to bid.

As we have done in the past, there is a $1.00 off coupon on our Facebook Page.

We hope to see you in Burlington, VT, on January 11-12, 2020.

Admission: $7.00 Adults; $5.00 Seniors 60+ and children 6-12.

Show times: Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.