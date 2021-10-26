Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Health announced that the State is expanding its Covid-19 booster shot program to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In addition, starting October 22 through pharmacies or your healthcare provider, or starting on November 1 through the state registration system, Vermonters ages 18 and older may choose a booster vaccine that is a different brand than the one they initially received. These actions follow the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to authorize use of the three vaccines for booster doses. Pfizer boosters have been available since September 24.

“Today marks an important step forward in our efforts to end this pandemic. Vaccines and booster shots are free, safe, effective and widely available,” said Governor Scott. “The vaccines offer the best protection against this virus, and getting the booster is key to making sure you have the most protection possible. We are making doses available in many places, and I strongly encourage people to get their booster shots as soon as they can.”

Booster doses are available throughout the state, with supplies already in hand, and more are already ordered and being prepared for shipment to Vermont over the next several weeks. Booster doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are the same as the primary vaccinations, but the booster amount for Moderna is a half dose.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD echoed the Governor’s call for all eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated and reminded people to closely follow the prevention guidance – actions he said are essential for curbing the surge in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant. “Being fully vaccinated, getting your booster shot, and following all the guidance to protect yourself and others, is how, together, we stop the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Levine.

Boosters are free and widely available to all Vermonters age 18 and older, based on the following eligibility:

Johnson & Johnson

• Received your vaccine at least two months ago, and are

• 18 or older

Moderna and Pfizer

• Received your second dose of vaccine at least six months ago, and are either

• 65 or older

• 18 or older with certain medical conditions

• 18 or older and work in a high-risk setting

• 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC), or age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC

Starting Friday (10/22), all eligible Vermonters can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to schedule a booster shot at a nearby location. If you have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance, or speak a language other than English, call 855-722-7878.

People can also contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy to schedule their booster, including: Costco, CVS, Hannaford, Kinney Drugs, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s, Walgreens, and Walmart.

If you have previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, you can make your appointment online:

• Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine

• Click the “make an appointment” button.

• Log in to your account. Have the information you need to log in ready.

• If you are eligible due to work or medical conditions, you may need to update your details in the registration system before making an appointment. Go to the Dependent/Household/Client tab and click the UPDATE DETAILS button.

• Proceed with making your appointment.

Please bring your vaccination card with you when you get your booster shot.

For more information about vaccinations, booster shots, getting tested and more, visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19.