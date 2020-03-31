The Governor has directed the Commissioner of Taxes to exercise his authority to provide relief to Vermont businesses who owe Meals and Rooms Tax or Sales and Use Tax until further notice. Many of our local businesses find themselves unable to meet the March 25 and April 25 filing deadlines due to the implementation of mitigation steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Taxpayers who are unable to meet the deadlines will not be charged any penalty or interest on these taxes for late submissions.

“Our local businesses are facing serious economic and logistical challenges and the Administration will do all it can to help them get back on their feet and operational as soon as possible,” said Secretary of Administration Susanne Young. “The waiver of penalties and interest is within the current authority of the Tax Commissioner. Realizing we must be prepared to provide additional relief, the Administration will work with the Legislature in the coming weeks to explore additional stimulus opportunities for our local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Vermonters are advised as well that income tax filing due dates for the following taxes have been extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020:

• Vermont personal income tax

• Vermont Homestead Declaration and Property Tax Claims

• Corporate income tax

• Fiduciary income tax

This means taxpayers can file and pay these taxes on or before July 15, 2020 without any penalty or interest. This includes any tax year 2020 estimated payments that were due for these taxes on April 15th, 2020.

Although the filing deadline has moved, Vermonters can file their returns and claims any time before July 15. Anyone expecting a refund is encouraged to do so. In these uncertain times, that refund will make a difference and Vermonters are assured that the Tax Department is open for business and continues to process returns and refunds. For those who self-prepare, the fastest and easiest way to file is electronically with commercial tax preparation software.

For the most up to date guidance, please visit www.tax.vermont.gov.