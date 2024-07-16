The Vermont Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) and Project WorkSAFE are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of workers responding to recent flooding incidents in Vermont. The aftermath of a flood presents numerous hazards, such as electrical dangers, fallen trees and debris, mold, and carbon monoxide exposure. Employers are reminded that they are responsible for ensuring worker safety while on the job site, and VOSHA is equipped with valuable resources to protect workers from work related hazards, especially those associated with flood response operations.

“It is important that Vermonters stay safe during the recovery process of the recent flood events,” said Dirk Anderson, Director of Workers Compensation and Safety with the Department of Labor. “By adhering to proper safety protocols, employers and workers can mitigate risks and ensure a safe transition back to normal operations.”

Some essential safety tips to keep in mind over the coming days and weeks:

Carbon Monoxide Exposure: When using gas and diesel-powered generators, it is crucial to operate them outdoors. This precaution prevents the build-up of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and poisonous gas that can pose serious health risks to workers.

Electrical Hazards: Workers should maintain a safe distance from downed or damaged power lines and refrain from attempting repairs themselves. Trained electrical utility workers should handle any necessary repairs to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Downed Trees: Workers must wear appropriate protective gear, including gloves, safety footwear, eye protection, hearing protection, headgear, and fall protection when operating chainsaws and chippers to clear downed trees.

Chemical and Biological Hazards: Workers should prioritize personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap and clean water regularly. Additionally, it is important to wear protective clothing, goggles, gloves, and boots to minimize the risk of contamination when working with hazardous substances or biological materials.

Confined Spaces: Confined spaces in buildings such as basements and crawl spaces can pose significant hazards. Lack of ventilation can lead to a build-up of toxic gases or lack of oxygen, posing a risk of suffocation. Confined spaces have limited access and egress, which can make escape difficult in the event of an emergency. Finally, confined spaces may have hazards such as exposed electrical wires, mold, or structural issues.

Hazardous Materials: Flood waters usually contain debris that can cause injury. They are often contaminated with sewage, heavy metals, pesticides, and pathogens. The mud left behind by flooding can be extremely slippery, creating a fall hazard.

The Vermont Department of Labor and its workplace safety teams are committed to promoting safe working environments and protecting workers throughout the flood cleanup. If you are an employer and need additional assistance, please contact VOSHA Compliance Assistance Specialist Miriam Owens at Miriam.Owens@vermont.gov or by phone at (802) 828-2033.

Additional information about workplace safety can be found online at https://labor.vermont.gov/workplace-safety.