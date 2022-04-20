The Vermont Democratic Party unequivocally condemns the dangerous attacks from the Vermont GOP and other fear-mongering Republicans spreading misinformation and hateful rhetoric. Trans rights are human rights and the VDP stands firmly behind the efforts of Vermont’s Democratic House and Senate caucuses to make Vermont a safer and more inclusive state.

“These attacks will lead to more divisiveness, more violence, and more harm to our state,” said Vermont Democratic Party Chair, Anne Lezak. “Vermonters do not tear each other down nor do we politically malign those we disagree with; we embrace debate with civility and an open mind. The attacks by the Vermont and Burlington GOP must stop and their leaders must recognize the harm they’ve done.”

Republican leaders are leading outrageous attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community, including children. Just last week, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham targeted a Burlington Edmunds Middle School workshop on gender equity on her show. The result was numerous “hateful, harmful, and discriminatory messages from people across the country,” Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan told VT Digger. The Vermont GOP is joining these venomous attacks, threatening the rights, safety, and well-being of thousands of Vermonters and their families.

“It is no surprise that the VT GOP has chosen to lead with hate and fear instead of love and compassion,” said Brenda Churchill, a candidate for State House from Bakersfield and the Affirmative Action representative on the VDP Executive Committee. “We need more leaders in the legislature like those who will fight every day for those who typically do not have a seat at the table.”

“Let’s stand with our LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors. Let them know we have their backs and will speak up on their behalf – including voting out anyone who follows the Republican playbook of discrimination and hateful slurs,” Lezak said.