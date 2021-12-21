Vermont Catholic Daughters made a $2,775 donation to Aspire Together on November 22, 2021. The generous donation was toward Aspire’s purchase of a mobile ultrasound which is the first of its kind in New England. State officers traveled to the Aspire office at 5399 Williston Road, Williston, Vermont, where they presented the check to Aspire’s nurse Lynne Caulfield. The donation was made possible through two generous individuals and a fundraiser at the CDA Retreat held in September. Pictured from left to right: State Secretary Rose Pelchuck, Calais; State Regent Loretta Schneider, Middlesex; Lynne Caulfield, 1st Vice Regent Doris Voyer, Calais. (photo by Aspire Together)