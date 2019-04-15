Vermont Bicycle Shop Upgrades Barre Location

As of April 1, 2019 Vermont Bicycle Shop will have a new, yet familiar, address at 105 North Main Street, Suite 102, Barre Vermont. Moving just two doors North of the current location while staying in the same building means no downtime and a smooth transition for customers and the business alike. Vermont Bicycle Shop has served downtown Barre and Central Vermont in the current location for the past three years. Owner, Darren Ohl came to Barre with his wife Ginger Cloud five years ago. He brought with him working experience from both the largest single location bicycle store in the country and the largest independent bicycle dealer in the country. Darren, a seasoned cyclist, with international experience as a professional bicycle mechanic immediately started engaging in steps to open Vermont Bicycle Shop in Barre.

Vermont Bicycle Shop is invested in the community. Since opening, Vermont Bicycle Shop has donated over $10,000 to community organizations, hosted community cycling events, and provided significant discounts to people engaged in community volunteer work. We prioritize serving the community with professional, friendly service and strive to be an inclusive shop where everyone is welcome.

We invite you to come visit us in our new space, just two doors north of our original location. Treat yourself to a Vermont Bicycle Shop experience, complete with a world class bicycle mechanic with numerous certifications, an expert in bicycle fit, and 20 years of professional bicycle service.