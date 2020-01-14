Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $4,132 for the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf through a clever fundraising event this holiday season.

For the third year in a row, Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create a limited-edition sock. The Vermont Barn Sock was released exclusively at Lenny’s in October and sold out by mid-December. In tribute to the Vermont lifestyle, these socks honor the barns that bring our communities together. Lenny’s donated $2.00 from every pair sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“This has become a much-anticipated holiday gift for our customers,” said Amanda Cashin, Marketing Director at Lenny’s. “We are thrilled to continue this tradition with Darn Tough and will be releasing a new, limited-edition sock design next holiday season!”

“This support means so much to our neighbors facing hunger,” says Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles. “Thanks to Lenny’s and their customers, the one in four Vermonters who struggle to put food on the table will have a place to turn to feed themselves and their families. There is no better gift you could give to our community. Thank you Lenny’s!”

Over the past eight years, Lenny’s has donated over $137,000 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foo