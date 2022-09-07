We’re excited to announce that Volume III of Vermont Almanac will be available in late November. The new volume features many of the Vermont writers and photographers you’ve come to know in Volumes I and II, along with a great number of new voices. We’ll take a look back at the year that was and hear from those who live and work close to the land about their projects and prospects.

You can preorder Volume III by going here: https://vermontalmanac.org/order-donate/; this will ensure you receive your copy as soon as it’s available, and in plenty of time for holiday gift-giving.

A note to all the generous supporters of our small non-profit: The price of paper, and thus the cost of printing, has gone through the roof, so preordering is a huge help to us. We are keeping the Almanac at the same price this year, so if you have a little extra to donate to the cause while you’re ordering, that will help us cover some of our increased costs.