Brailey Livingston, New Haven (left), the Brown Swiss Junior Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, and Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, the Brown Swiss Senior Champion and Grand Champion, proudly pose with show judge Jason Johnson, Northwood, New Hampshire, after their championship wins at the State 4-H Dairy Show, Aug. 16, in New Haven. (photo: Wendy Sorrell/UVM Extension 4-H)

The Addison County Fair and Field Days site in New Haven was abuzz with activity on Aug. 15-16 as Vermont 4-H dairy members gathered for the State 4-H Dairy Show.

In addition to competing in fitting and showing and conformation classes, the event offered a chance to reconnect with fellow competitors after cancellation of last year’s show due to the pandemic. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H sponsored the event, which attracted 39 exhibitors, ages 11-18, the majority of whom showed two animals. Jason Johnson, Northwood, New Hampshire, was the judge.

On Aug. 15, the 4-H’ers took part in a dairy quiz bowl, moderated by Judy Vaughan, an adult volunteer from Newbury. The contest was just for fun and not scored. Tunbridge volunteer Jen Thygesen reviewed how to judge a dairy animal to help prepare participants for the dairy show the following day.

The winner of the Senior Fitting and Showing Champion award was Sarah Hill, Bristol. Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, was named the Junior Fitting and Showing Champion. In these classes, based on the exhibitor’s age, the 4-H’ers were evaluated on their poise and presentation and the handling of their animal. The winners each received a rosette ribbon and trophy, which was sponsored and awarded by Diane Norris, Shoreham, a long-time supporter of the State 4-H Dairy Show.

Conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal, were judged on the overall appearance, physical structure and condition of the animal. Championships are awarded for each breed.

Winning breed championships at this year’s show were:

AYRSHIRE–Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Sarah Hill, Bristol, with her fall calf. Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge, with his summer yearling.

BROWN SWISS–Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her two-year-old cow. Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Natalie Atkins, Lincoln, with her spring yearling.

GUERNSEY–Junior Champion and Grand Champion: Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her spring calf.

HOLSTEIN–Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Karissa Livingston, New Haven, with her two-year-old cow. Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Ashton Thomas, Orwell, with his three-year-old cow. Junior Champion: Tyler Slack, Bethel, with his fall calf. Reserve Junior Champion: Sarah Hill, Bristol, with her spring yearling.

JERSEY–Senior Champion and Grand Champion: Abby Reen, Bristol, with her three-year-old cow. Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her spring yearling. Reserve Junior Champion: Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center, with her spring yearling.

To learn more about the UVM Extension 4-H dairy program, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.