On May 12, the Vermont Department of Labor’s Workforce Development Division participated in a graduation ceremony held by Vermont Technical College, honoring the 164 individuals graduating from the Registered Apprenticeship Program.

The graduates came from all areas of Vermont, with every county represented, ranging in age from 20 to nearly 60 years old. The participants were each presented with a nationally recognized certification in their field, securing a career path for each. Registered Apprentices are paid while they learn and take coursework as a part of their program. This years’ graduates will be moving into occupations specializing in the electrical, plumbing, industrial sewing, and advanced manufacturing industries.

Commissioner Michael Harrington spoke at the event, offering his congratulations to the graduates, his gratitude to the participating employers and to Vermont Technical College. He also spoke on the importance of the Registered Apprenticeship Program and the role the graduates will play in Vermont’s future.

“Each of you plays a critical role in Vermont’s future … When I think about where we, as a state need to get to in the next 5, 10, 15, or 20 years, the only way is by having each of you go off and be successful in your professions … You and the skills you’ve acquired through your hard work and dedication over the last few years are absolutely needed. They are deeply valued, and they will be an important part of our state’s future for decades to come.”

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is an industry-driven, high-quality career path where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain work experience, classroom instruction, and the portable, nationally-recognized credential received by Friday night’s graduates.

Sponsoring employers are located throughout Vermont, in a variety of sought-after work sectors including those in architecture and construction, health science, human service, manufacturing, corrections and security, and natural resources.

Additional information on Registered Apprenticeships can be found at apprenticeship.gov.

Those interested in knowing more about the Registered Apprenticeship Program can contact the Workforce Development Division directly by email at labor.apprenticeship@vermont.gov.