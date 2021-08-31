Despite the lack of Canadian entries and spectators at this year’s Vermont Auto Enthusiast Car Show in Waterbury at Farr’s Field, event organizers say everything went very well with over 500 vehicles registered and a good turnout of spectators and vendors for the 3-day show, Aug. 13-15. In the above photo spectators were dazzled by a 1921 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Tourer owned by John and Kim Parker from Stonington, Ct. “It doesn’t get classier than this,” said Chris and Laurel Barbieri, VAUT members.