On the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving Day, US Army Reserve Ambassador John des Groseilliers is shown presenting his businesses annual donation to Karen Boyce, Administrative and Financial Manager of the Veterans Place in Northfield, VT. For the past several years Ambassador des Groseilliers, who is appointed by the Chief of the Army Reserve as an advocate has supported The Veterans Place, a home established 10 years ago for veterans needing a helping hand in their transition back to civilian life. The Army Reserve Ambassador program was instituted in 1998 to further the goals and mission of soldiers serving their Country in the Army Reserve.