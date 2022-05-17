Gifford will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats this month on Tuesday, May 24th between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s South Parking lot. This is the second of three meal distributions by Upper Valley Everyone Eats.

The meals, provided by Randolph-based restaurant Tacocat Cantina, are available by reservation. To reserve a meal or for any other questions, please contact Katja Evans at 802-728-2377.

Upper Valley Everyone Eats is the local hub of Vermont’s coronavirus relief program, Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE). VEE provides nutritious meals to Vermonters in need of food assistance, as well as a stabilizing source of income for Vermont restaurants, farmers, and food producers. This program is open to all Vermonters looking to stretch their food budget as a result of the pandemic or otherwise.

