Union Mutual was proudly represented by over 60 employees, independent agency partners, vendors, friends, and family members in the Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Vermont on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Burlington Waterfront.

With the widespread support of hundreds of donors, the “Union Mutual Popsicles” were able to set yet another new high-water mark for the event’s fundraising with a grand total of over $131,500. The previous team fundraising record was $44,932, set by Union Mutual in 2019.

“Union Mutual is thrilled to continue its partnership with Special Olympics Vermont and help make the 2020 Penguin Plunge a huge success. We are truly humbled with the level of support our employees, agency partners, friends and families generated. Both of our organizations strive to do the best we can to better the lives of those within our communities and we look forward to collaborating with each other for years to come,” Union Mutual President & CEO Michael Nobles said.

The Union Mutual Popsicles consisted of 64 employees, agency partners, friends and family who braved the 30-degree air and 34-degree water temperatures as they “Plunged” into the icy waters of Lake Champlain.

“We are in awe of the fundraising efforts of our Union Mutual Popsicles!” Union Mutual Director of Marketing Alexis Burrall said. “It is a true testament to the strong relationships and civic-minded spirit of our insurance community.”

Led by Union Mutual employee Jeff McLaughlin, Special Olympian Connor Turnbaugh and Nobles (who was also once again the event’s lead fundraiser), the Popsicles helped the more than 1,200 participants raise over $610,000 for Special Olympics Vermont.

“Special Olympics Vermont had a hugely successful, record-breaking 25th annual Penguin Plunge, largely due to the unbelievable efforts of the Union Mutual team. Their ability to go so far above and beyond, raising $131,000 for SOVT athletes and programming is beyond anything we could’ve imagined. We deeply appreciate Union Mutual’s tremendous year-round support,” Special Olympics Vermont President & CEO Missy Shea said. “We are especially grateful for the way Union Mutual fully embraces and advocates for our mission of sport and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. We cannot say thanks enough to Michael Nobles and the entire Union Mutual Popsicles for being leaders for inclusion in the State of Vermont!”

Union Mutual is the proud lead sponsor of the Special Olympics Vermont Summer Games.

Union Mutual of Vermont Companies, founded in 1874, is a property casualty insurance group consisting of Union Mutual Fire Insurance and New England Guaranty Insurance Company Inc., both based in Montpelier, Vermont; and Community Mutual Insurance Company, based in Troy, New York. The three companies write a total of $185 million in direct premium annually through independent agents throughout New England and New York, and are all rated A-(Excellent) by A.M. Best.