Evidently, I have an intense Libertarian streak.

I genuinely did not know that about myself until I saw this interesting old Italian movie.

“Umberto D” begins with a mob of retirees marching through the streets of Rome demanding a pension increase.

This was an infuriating start to the movie for me. I find the behavior of these pensioners to be nonsensical. The very last thing you will ever see me do is behave like a public nuisance while demanding that the government give me stuff.

To me, government is not there to distribute money. Government is the oppressive evil that we put up with because it is less awful than anarchy.

Washington has the power and the prerogative to imprison us or kill us anytime it pleases. Any day that the feds leave us alone should be a day of gratitude. Expecting the government to give us anything is perfectly absurd.

But absurdity is the name of the game for poor Umberto Ferrari. He is living on a meager government pension and doing a lousy job of it. The old man is all alone except for his beloved dog. Umberto could hardly be in a more pathetic situation. But he still has the ego and pride of a young man, and it is not serving him well.

Umberto has one problem: he is a month and half behind on his rent. And his landlady is eager to evict him. This problem is solvable, but the old man’s self-destructive ego sabotages him at every turn.

First, Umberto desperately needs to be humble and nice to his landlady. But he does the opposite. He is annoying and demanding. When she threatens to throw him out, Umberto boasts that he will file an injunction to prevent her.

Grown-ups handle their landlord/tenant disputes among themselves, with humility and maturity. Umberto has neither.

Umberto could still save himself from impending homelessness if he can just scrounge up some cash. Again, his ego dooms him to failure. He meets friends and tells them about his precarious situation. But he can’t quite bring himself to ask for money.

In one scene, Umberto has his hand out on the street and a passerby is just about to hand him a 100 Lira bill. But the old man turns his hand away from the money last second and pretends that he was really checking for rain. His foolish pride won’t allow him to become a beggar.

But Umberto was a beggar from the very first scene! When we met him, he was demanding higher pension payments.

I’m not telling everyone who receives government money to feel guilty about it or to cut up the checks. I am saying that asking one worker for a handout is pretty much the same as asking all the workers for a tiny slice of their paycheck.

“Umberto D” is a unique exploration of poverty and desperation. It is emotional and intellectually stimulating in equal measure.

There has never been a character quite like Umberto. He is a victim and a fool. A lifetime of relying on the government for employment and money has left him ignorant, childlike, unresourceful, ungrateful, and vulnerable. I imagine that government entitlements were created with the best of intentions; but it seems like they usually do more harm than good.