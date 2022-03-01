The U-32 Community would like to offer special thanks to you for your support of our Fifth Annual Hockey Fights Cancer: Pink the Rink!

Our 2022 Silent Auction sponsors include: Onion River Animal Hospital, Hannaford, Glamour Style, The Chad Hollister Band, The Pink Shutter, Rebel Hearth, Alpenglow, Manghi’s Bakery, The Dairy Crème, Fairways and Greens, Dear Jane Jewelry, Lochlin Smith, local artists Preya Holland, Axel Stohlbery, Katie O’Rourke, McKenzie Collins, Michele Delaney, Nikki Heise, Christopher Eaton, and Esther Bolduc (in memoriam) and the many other individual U-32 families that donated items. Special thanks to Alpine AC/R and S/R Services who participated in our first ever “Goals for a Cause” raising $650 dollars for the 13 goals scored in game two. With your silent auction purchases, your chuck a puck contest entries, 50/50 ticket purchases and the generosity of our home and Hartford Boys and Stowe Girls hockey attendees, we raised more than $3000 for the National Life Cancer Treatment Center.

Thank you also to the players, coaches and athletic staff from all three schools for an exciting night of hockey. We are also grateful to our CVSA youth hockey community for all of their help and support of this annual event.