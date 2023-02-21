Another tremendous event wrapped up, supported by the teams, families, local businesses and the community. This event, in its sixth year, has seen all kinds of change. From our humble beginnings raising $250 on our first try, two weeks after we attended our first away Pink the Rink, to this year’s event raising more than $6000. In total, U-32 Pink the Rink has raised more than $14,000 all staying locally here in Vermont. This year’s recipients are the National Life Cancer Treatment Center and the Cancer Patient Support Foundation.

Our 2023 sponsors include: Pro Heat, Hannaford, Bergamot and Amor, Bolducs Auto Salvage, Alpine ACR, Tringe Family, Beauty Loft, Manghi’s, Dunkin, Julio’s, Shaw’s, Hannaford, Sarducci’s, Three Penny Taproom, Guy’s Farm & Yard, Langdon Street Tavern, Price Chopper, Tournament Specialties, Parlour, Middleton, Hair by Kira, Sugarbush, Darn Tough, Good Measure Brewery, Barr Hill, Capitol Theater, Hair by Cora, Chris Baker Art, Birchgrove Baking, Fairways and Greens, Domino’s, Essential Pilates, and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

A special thank you to Derek Dunning, U-32 Athletic Director. Thank you also to the players, coaches, staff and families from U-32, Hartford and Burlington High Schools for a wonderful night. We are also grateful to our Central Vermont Blackbear youth hockey community for all their help and support of this annual event.