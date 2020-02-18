U-32 and Woodstock hockey joined forces on February 8th to raise more than $1600 for the National Life Cancer Center. This 3rd Annual Hockey Fights Cancer: Pink the Rink would not have been possible without our sponsors! Special thanks to: Montpelier Agway, Wayside Restaurant, Sarducci’s, Skinny Pancake, Morse Farm, Bragg Farm, Tractor Supply, Manghi’s Bakery, Route 2 Auto, Capitol Theater (Capitol Plaza/J Morgan’s), Bonnie & Matt Allen, Hannaford, Shaws-Montpelier, Clare the WigGoddess, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Planet Fitness and Vermont Compost. Thank you also to the players, coaches and athletic staff from both schools for an exciting night of hockey!