August 11th, 2019

Classified

Twelve Reasons We Need Sane Health Care for Everybody

Health industry lobbyists keep claiming to wonder why we need Medicare for All when, they insist, we have such a wonderful system already. Well, here are 12 reasons:

• 9/11 first responders wouldn’t have to beg for health care

• People in horrible accidents wouldn’t have to resort to online begging

• People with diabetes wouldn’t have to risk amputation to save money on insulin

• People with huge medical bills wouldn’t have to file for bankruptcy

• Poor people wouldn’t have to search for a doctor who takes Medicaid

• Doctors, hospitals, etc., wouldn’t have to spend millions of hours dealing with insurance companies

• Americans wouldn’t have to spend millions of hours trying to choose the right Medicare Part D prescription drug plan

• Employers wouldn’t have to spend many thousands of hours deciding what insurance their employees will have to use for the next year

• People wouldn’t have to weigh the need to see a doctor against the need to pay the utility bill, rent, grocery bill…

• People wouldn’t have to wonder for months how much they will end up paying for a visit to the doctor or hospital

• No one would ever again care about “in network” & “out of network”

• No one would wonder how large a rate increase the health insurance companies were going to request each year.

I’m sure most readers will have no trouble coming up with others.

Lee Russ

Bennington, VT

