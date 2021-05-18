Trash Tramps in Montpelier are back on the job for spring cleaning by picking up trash and cigarette butts in the downtown area each week. Mary Donnelly (left) with Central Vermont New Directions Coalition joined Anne Ferguson (right) aka “Eileen Dover” a leader with Montpelier Senior Activity Center’s Trash Tramps group, to spruce up the Sidewalk Buttlers (cigarette butt receptacles) with new locks and labels. All are welcome to come meet at the MSAC on Barre Street at 1:50 pm on Tuesdays with a mask. Bags and tongs are supplied.