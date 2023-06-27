Each year, Cabot neighbors come together in a sea of red, white and blue to express their pride in country and community. The Annual 4th of July Celebration in Cabot, VT returns this year on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and features the Cabot Fourth of July Parade stepping off at 11 a.m. The parade follows the traditional route down Main Street through the village of Cabot. Parade viewers may sit anywhere along the parade route that is not restricted; you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair.

The parade, organized by the Cabot Fire Department, will include the usual array of entries including the giant puppets, horses, tractors, fire trucks and emergency rigs, musical performers, and more. Parade line up is from 10:00 -10:30 a.m. at the Cabot Volunteer Fire Department, 2947 Main Street.

The 2023 parade’s theme is Get Outside! Whether it’s for a paddle or a hike over the summer, or skiing, snowmobiling, or skating through the winter, opportunities for outdoor recreation abound in Cabot and surrounding towns. We have selected Get Outside! as the theme for the 2023 Cabot Fourth of July celebration to highlight all the natural resources, businesses, and community organizations that make our corner of Vermont such a special place.

In addition to the parade Cabot is hosting the following activities:

• Starting at 8 a.m. – Annual rummage sale in the Cabot School Gym

• 9 a.m. the Friends of the Cabot Library host their annual book sale and food vendors and village businesses will be open

Following the parade until 2 p.m. at the Cabot Recreation Field:

• Cabot Harvest Hub Farmer’s Market: featuring Blackberry Mountain Cards (handmade greeting cards), Goldenrose Gardens (teas, tinctures and beauty products), Just Food Hub (chocolate, coffee and tea from Equal Exchange), The Poets Garden (garden fruits and products), Broadfork Farm (fresh breads, meats and jams), NEK Catering (homemade ready to eat meals), and Flying Colors

• Field Games (giant Jenga, cornhole, hoola-hoops and more) and Inflatable Food Trucks

• Live Music by the Old Rocket String Band – the newest addition to Cabot’s lively music scene. The quartet has grown out of the regular old-time jam sessions at Harry’s Hardware and plays traditional southern old-time stringband music. The band consists of Christopher Jennings (fiddle and guitar), Dana Robinson (fiddle and guitar), Susan Robinson (banjo), and Kathleen Moore (bass)

Parking will be available at the Rec Field Pavilion, Neighbors in Action, Cabot School, Willey Memorial Building and the Town Common.

The Cabot Fourth of July Committee is a group of dedicated volunteers and business owners organized with support from the Cabot Community Association and funded through donations and sponsorships. The Cabot Fourth of July Celebration would not occur without the support of The Town of Cabot.