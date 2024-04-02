Three Vermont student inventors are advancing from the Vermont Invention Fair to the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals taking place on June 5-7 at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

The first-annual Vermont Invention Fair was held thanks to a partnership between Vermont Day School (VDS) and the Young Inventors’ Program. The Young Inventors’ Program is a partner of the University of New Hampshire Leitzel Center and an Invention Convention Worldwide affiliated program. Seven students won awards during the Vermont Invention Fair, three of which will be advancing to the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

“Preparing for the Vermont Invention Fair, my daughter had to think critically about why her idea would work or why it might not. She practiced authentic presentation skills when she shared her project in front of the judges,” shared Brea Schwartz, parent of a young inventor at the Vermont Invention Fair. “She was very proud of her idea, how she shared it, and what she wants to do with it in the future. Overall, the experience helped her to practice authentic real-world skills.”

The 2024 event marks the first full competition year for the Vermont Invention Fair. The event would not be possible without sponsor Harbour Industries, a Burlington company that manufactures high-performance wire and cable for aerospace, military, industrial, and commercial markets.

Vermont Invention Fair is also thankful to the Portable Mini Golf Company of Burlington, VT for providing family fun and entertainment at this year’s event. The Portable Mini Golf Company was founded in 2020 by Peter Miller, a graduate of Essex High School and a student at Champlain College. By bringing his company to the Vermont Invention Fair, Miller was able to provide the student inventors with tangible proof that it is possible to be an entrepreneur at a young age.

Vermont Invention Fair looks forward to continuing its journey of sharing invention education programming with students throughout Vermont. Educators interested in participating in the Vermont Invention Fair may contact Sage Bagnato, Head of School at the Vermont Day School and organizer of Vermont Invention Fair at sbagnato@vtdayschool.org.

Next step for Vermont’s student inventors is Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, taking place at The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan from June 5 to June 7.

Invention Convention U.S. Nationals Finalists

Shannon, Kindergarten, Vermont Day School

Best in Grade Award in the Grade K-2 Category and Most Creative Award for Book Puller Offer

“My invention, the Book Puller Offer, is a device that helps people retrieve books from high shelves.”

Whitaker, Second Grade, Vermont Day School

Best in Grade Award in the Grade K-2 Category and Entrepreneurship Award for Hello Ring

“The Hello Ring is an invention that helps you keep in touch with your friends.”

Theo, Fourth Grade, Vermont Day School

Best in Grade Award in the Grade 3-4 Category and Research & Development Award for Backyard Farmer and Egg Collector

“My invention, the Backyard Farmer and Egg Collector, is a device that helps chicken owners clean and collect chicken eggs at home.”