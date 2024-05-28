“I’m Ready for my Life to Start!” declares Irina at the start of Three Sisters, Four Women.

Lost Nation Theater is ready to share the regional premiere of a fun new play inspired by Chekhov’s classic: Three Sisters, Four Women by Laura Michele Erle and Samantha Haviland.

Lost Nation Theater continues its 35th Anniversary Season at Montpelier City Hall with Three Sisters, Four Women starring a quartet of irresistible actors, supported by the work of a squad of sublime designers, Thursdays through Sundays, May 30th – June 16th.

“It’s Utterly Delightful.” —Costume Designer Cora Fauser

Three Sisters, Four Women is an intimate, lively, modern reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s classic story of hope in the hardest times. But this time, the sisters’ points of view are front and center! True to its title, the four women characters are the only ones onstage.

Suss out the inner lives – and secret loves – of our protagonists: the three sisters, and their “interloper” sister-in-law, as family and personal politics threaten to drive them apart. The show is full of surprises.

The language and outlook of the play are boldly “here and now,” but we’re still in the Russian countryside, 1900-1905. Yet you don’t need to know anything about Chekhov, or his Three Sisters to enjoy this show. (There are plenty of “Easter Eggs” for Chekhov fans!) Three Sister, Four Women is at once an homage to Chekhov and something completely new.

The show is fast-paced and full of pathos, passion, word-play and humor.

“The playwrights have done a masterful job. The script is buoyant, fresh, and captivating. It rings true honoring Chekhov’s legacy – but at the same time, it’s entirely new and contemporary.” —Kathleen Keenan, Director

Irina Prozorova doesn’t want to get married; she wants to move to Moscow. But that’s “Not possible,” as her older sisters Olga and Masha are quick to remind her. When Natasha – a new sister-in-law with radical ideas – enters the scene, their world is turned upside down.

Can things finally change for the better? They can hope.

“It’s a Knock-Out! The play is extraordinary, funny, moving, original – loyal to Chekhov’s characters yet still making them new, multifaceted and very individualized.” ­—Peter Sander, director of LNT’s Kate!-The Life of Katharine Hepburn

Bringing the timeless story of resilience, self-discovery, and sisterhood that is Three Sisters, Four Women to life on stage is a group of extraordinary artists – both new to LNT and those with long histories with the company.

LNT’s producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan helms the production as director. Returning are scenic designer Mark Evancho and costumer Cora Fauser (who both just designed I Am My Own Wife), along with lighting designer Samuel Biondolillo, sound designer Andrew Vachon, props guru Laura Gist, and stage manager Kim Ward.

The four women are portrayed by familiar and new faces too. Chicago’s Laura Michele Erle (seen in LNT’s Sense and Sensibility, 12th Night and Turn of the Screw) is Olga. Local actor Coyah Mosher (Wednesday in LNT’s The Addams Family) is Irina.

Joining us from NYC are actor/singer/dancers Samantha Haviland as Masha, and Swetha Vissapragada as Natasha.

LNT Founder Kim Bent raves: “Three Sisters, Four Women is the play Chekhov would write if Chekhov were writing now.”

Tickets are $10 – $30 (depending on ticket-type. Guaranteed reserved seating available for additional fee.)

Available on-line; by phone (Tue.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) or in person at Montpelier City Clerks Office (Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.). www.lostnationtheater.org phone: 802-229-0492. email: info@lostnationtheater.org.

Lost Nation Theater: “Theater of the Decade” – Broadway World, “Best in New England”- Yankee Magazine, “One of the Best Regional Theaters in America”- NYC Drama League, is Sponsored by Flood & Recovery Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, City of Montpelier, Vermont Mutual Insurance, Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund, Leahy Press, VAC and The World.

Join Us! May 30 – June 16, 2024 – 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays.

Live in person; and live streamed for ADA access.

Masks are strongly recommended for in person attendance, but not required.

The Flood made City Hall’s elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. The event will be streamed to be accessible.

Visit www.lostnationtheater.org You can also reach LNT by phone: 802-229-0492. email: info@lostnationtheater.org.