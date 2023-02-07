The celebration of, or lack of celebration of special days like Valentine’s Day is a strange thing, at least it is to me. If you have followed this column over the years, you know already that I truly do love my dear wife, Lorna. After over fifty years of marriage, we are still in love and are still having fun together. For this and many other things about my life I am truly thankful.

It is not for a lack of love or caring, but there does seem to be an ebb and flow to things like celebrating Valentine’s Day. I mean, I no longer buy heart shaped boxes of chocolates for my wife, (since she confided in me years ago that she’s not that fond of boxed chocolates) and/or flowers, (since she also told me, years ago, that cut flowers are a waste of money because they die too quickly.) Oh well.

Celebrating any holiday simply by a repetition of things done at that same time every year is what seems like a waste to me. I especially feel this way about the ‘big’ holidays, and really especially about Christmas. I once proposed to my family that we skip Christmas, or at least only do the tree and presents part every other year. This idea was not met with much enthusiasm.

For times like February 14th, it seems that Lorna and I have settled into a very comfortable, but not boring place in our very comfortable old home. The day will come, and then it will go, perhaps with tokens of our love for each other, but definitely with the calm knowledge that much love is still here and is actually stronger than on the day we said “I do” all those years ago. We may go out to dinner that night, or simply snuggle in for a quiet evening of favorite movies and snacks. There is a lot to be said for the peace, quiet, and honesty of such times shared with the one you love most. What a wonderful wife, and wonderful life I have!

And the tokens of love may not be all that original this year, after all, since my wife just reminded me today that she DOES love ‘dark’ chocolate … and roses.

It is my hope that you have a special someone to share the cold February nights with and the love that will make those evenings priceless, as do I.

Happy Valentine’s Day Lorna!

With all my love, forever!

George

“Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be!”