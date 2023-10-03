The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival, presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op, returns for its third year. This year it’s the main event of Montpelier’s Reopening Celebration! Taste features food trucks, vendors and artisans, chef demos, beer and cocktail gardens and street performers – this year’s Taste of Montpelier has it all!

The main attraction, The Great Taste runs from 1-5pm on Saturday, October 7th on Langdon Street and State Street from Main to Elm. It features over 20 food trucks and artisan foods. The demo tent features four different presentations ranging from a high school student teaching how to make tamales, a heritage passed down from his great, great grandmother, a Vermont Fall Harvest tasting from Get Creative Culinary, bruschetta demo from Woodbelly Pizza, and demo about making Barr Hill’s house made tonic and what makes it taste so good. The festival also features world-renowned street performers, including Cate Great, The Red Trouser Show, The Real McCoy, and Mr. Crites and Woodhead. It’s an event not to be missed!

“Montpelier is filled with amazing restaurants, and surrounded by tremendous food artisans,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Katie Trautz. “We are so excited to support and celebrate our local culinary scene!”

This year’s event is also a fundraiser for Montpelier’s restaurants, many who are still recovering from flood damage. Part of the vendor fees and all of the busking money collected during the performer acts will go to support the impacted restaurants.

Find out which Montpelier restaurants and other businesses are open and support the downtown during your visit!

