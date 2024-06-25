A few minutes into the movie, our rich protagonist Mary (Norma Shearer) has just learned that her husband Stephen has been cheating on her with a sassy shopgirl named Crystal (Joan Crawford).

Humiliatingly, she was the last of her friends to know.

Mary tells her mom that she is going to salvage what is left of her pride and leave him.

Mary’s mother gives her some advice: since Mary still loves Stephen and since they have a daughter together, she should stay married. More than that, Mary should not tell anyone that she knows about the affair. The meddling advice of her friends will lead the marriage down the road to ruin.

Mary dismisses everything her mother says. Mary chuckles that the advice made sense for her mom’s time, when women were practically property. But this is 1939! Ladies are liberated now and know better.

Mary moves forward with the divorce and then spends the next 90 minutes slowly learning how right her mom was.

I imagine the “stand by your adulterous man” plot doesn’t make this movie sound too modern and feminist. But check this out: the film was written by two women, based on a play written by a woman. And every single character who appears on screen is female.

“The Women” shows that female solidarity and support was alive and well in 1930s America. But women who hate their friends have more fun.

Rosiland Russell is relentlessly hilarious as Mary’s frienemy Sylvia. Sylvia lives to spread gossip and discord and she never slows down. The scene where Sylvia shares rumors while doing a vigorous workout with her personal trainer is comedy gold.

Sylvia is only the most outrageous of the catty housewives. At its heart, “The Women” is a Depression-era takedown of pampered upper-class ladies.

Because of their husbands, they have gobs of money. And they feel entitled to it. Thanks to their servants, they don’t have to cook or clean. They have a lot of free time on their hands and they don’t use any of it for good. They prove that idleness is the devil’s workshop.

When the rich women aren’t throwing money at decadent luxuries, they are gleefully destroying other women. Even sassy shopgirl Crystal ultimately seems like a victim in their cruel world.

Crystal is no saint, but she genuinely wasn’t trying to steal Mary’s husband. Crystal just wanted a piece of the loot. She was willing to sleep with Stephen in order to get fancy gifts and cool clothes like the rich housewives.

When the rich witches team up to destroy Crystal and send her back to poverty, she sums them up perfectly: “There’s a name for you ladies, but it isn’t used in high society … outside of a kennel.”

And when a society woman is having a tough month, she packs it up and takes the train to Reno for a quickie divorce. That’s where Mary goes, and she regrets her decision from the very day the papers are signed.

“The Women” actually has more to say about class and generational conflict than it does about women. Every generation of pampered young people thinks that they know it all and have nothing to learn from their parents.

The Baby Boomers did it to their parents and then their Millennial children did it right back to them. Well, Mary and her buddies think that they’ve created a perfect modern culture. But all they do is suffer and cause suffering for others.