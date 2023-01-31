Essex Junction, Vermont February 4th and 5th, 2023 – The Winter Renaissance Faire returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition. Come inside from the cold and snow and join us for a full weekend of merriment and fun for the whole family.

The Winter Renaissance Faire is an event for all ages, featuring a sundry of performance troupes including singers, musicians and dancers; as well as medieval living history and fight demonstrations.

With over sixty artisans and craft vendors—including over a dozen new to the faire vendors—you can discover handcrafted jewelry, woodcrafts, medieval-inspired clothing, leather crafts, swords & armor, mead, and more.

Patrons can also indulge their appetites with tasty treats from cultures around the world. Walk the faire while sampling delicacies from the Far and Middle East or satisfy your sweet tooth with a tasty treat.

The Faire is produced by Vermont Gatherings, a Vermont-based company that is responsible for a number of unique genre-based events including the hugely-popular Vermont Renaissance Faire in Stowe, their new Spring Market and the upcoming Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo.

Come chase away the winter blues at the Winter Renaissance Faire, February 4th and 5th, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. indoors at the Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.

Tickets for the Faire are available at the door or online at: https://www.vtgatherings.com/.

Kids under 6 get in FREE.