Safe and Seen Halloween is a Randolph/Brookfield/Braintree community event sponsored by the White River Valley Chamber of Commerce, Randolph Area Community Development Corporation, and the Randolph Town Recreation Department. This event partnership began in 2014, with the goal of creating a safe event for kids centered around the downtown area.

Children and their parents are invited to Trick or Treat at the participating downtown merchants. The Safe and Seen Event begins at 4:00 p.m., and ends at 6:00 p.m. at locations throughout downtown. Merchants Row will be closed off between Main Street and Pleasant Street to make room for more activities and merchants.

A map of downtown participants and updated information will be posted at www.racdc.com/halloween. PLEASE NOTE: Merchants Row will be closed from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. for set-up and clean-up. No parking will be allowed.

A Day of the Dead altar will be set up in the gazebo, and there will be other displays in Gazebo Park as well as a photo booth and other area merchant displays and pop-ups on Merchants Row. Please remember to wear bright or reflective clothes, stay on the sidewalks, as all but Merchants Row will be open to traffic during the event. Safe and Seen Halloween has become a wonderful tradition in our area, and all our sponsors and volunteers are greatly appreciated.

We also extend our gratitude to the merchants and organizations who hand out candy or donate supplies. It promises to be another memorable event for local children and parents. In addition to treats, tooth brushes and dental supplies will be handed out thanks to Dr. Chris Wilson, Dr. Arthur Knippler and Dr. Mark Luttrell.

Parking is available downtown at municipal lots located on South Pleasant Street and next to the post office off Salisbury Street. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring this fun late afternoon event should contact the chamber office. Don’t forget – Halloween is on Monday this year, and we hope all will come!