On the evening of March 18—in the first-ever event of its kind for Northfield—members of the community are invited to pitch tents around the gazebo on The Crescent on Route 12 before bedding down for the night under a full moon. The program includes a Friday night campfire and Saturday morning speakers, headlined by Army combat veteran Morgan Isenberg, Veteran Outreach Program Specialist for the Vet Center in White River Junction. Open to anyone 18 and over, the “Sleep-Out for Homelessness” is intended to raise awareness of homelessness in general, and among Veterans in particular. The event is free and open to the public; however, there is a limit to the number of participants, and all participants must register online by March 13. For more information, visit The Veterans’ Place website at vermontveteransplace.org/events. For persons wanting to support homeless veterans but who are unable to sleep out, donations can be made online.