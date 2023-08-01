The Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund is pleased to announce that checks, up to $2,500, will be going out this week to over 100 small business owners across Vermont. These funds are meant to provide immediate support to those affected by the July 9th flood, offering some much-needed breathing room as they work towards long-term recovery plans. The fund will continue to process applications as we receive contributions to this effort.

The outpouring of generosity and solidarity from individuals and businesses alike has been truly incredible, and the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed. Special recognition goes to the following entities for their exceptional contributions:

• Community Bank, with a generous donation of $100,000

• Bank of America, demonstrating their commitment to Vermont businesses with $50,000

• VSECU and NEFCU coordinated efforts to provide $30,000 in support

• The Vermont Community Foundation, contributing $25,000

Additional support has poured in from various businesses, and we wish to recognize those who donated $10,000 each:

• Downs Rachlin Martin

• Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation

• Pennywise Foundation

• M&T Bank

• Trust Company of Vermont

• The Alchemist Brewery

Furthermore, we are deeply appreciative of businesses that donated between $5,000 to $10,000:

• American Land Title Association Foundation

• Caesers Entertainment

• Cigna Healthcare

• Dinse

• MMG Insurance

• Vermont Attorneys Title Company

The support extends beyond corporations, as we have also received hundreds of donations from caring Vermonters. Local establishments and organizations have rallied together, hosting fundraisers, and contributing to the cause, including Trapp Family Lodge, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, Hula Lakeside, Mocha Joe’s in Brattleboro, Threshold Training, the Beverage Warehouse of Vermont, The Comedy Club, and many more.

At the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund, we are proud to maintain complete transparency and efficiency with our operations. Rest assured that 100% of your tax-deductible donations directly benefit our struggling business owners, facilitating their path to recovery.

To bolster our efforts, we have established an advisory committee, working to raise additional funds and providing vital assistance with application outreach and verification. The committee members include the following dedicated professionals whose expertise and commitment are instrumental in our cause.

• Frank Cioffi, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation

• Jen Kimmich, The Alchemist Brewery

• Laura Subin, Pennywise Foundation

• Shap Smith, Dinse

• WeiWei Wang, Vermont Professionals of Color Network

• Roxanne Vought, Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility

• Amy Spear, Vermont Chamber of Commerce

• Adam Grinold, Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation

• Kevin Ellis, Ellis Strategy, LLC

• Melissa Bounty, Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation

• Lisa Hagerty, Well Heeled, Stowe, VT

For those business owners directly impacted by the July 9th flood, we encourage you to apply for assistance through our website at vtrecovery2023.com.

BIPOC businesses seeking support with the application are encouraged to contact the Vermont Professionals of Color Network at weiwei@vtpoc.net .

To join our mission and support the recovery of Vermont’s small businesses, you can make your tax-deductible donation using the same link, vtrecovery2023.com.

Together, as a united community, we can navigate the path to recovery and emerge stronger than ever before. Let us continue to stand together with our fellow Vermonters during this challenging time.