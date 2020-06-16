With so much that’s different and uncertain in our world right now, we don’t know if our timing is terrible or terrific. But we’d like to introduce you to Vermont Almanac, a new annual publication and year-round online community that’s devoted to life in rural Vermont. As our tagline explains, we’ll be telling “Stories From & For the Land.”

The Almanac will be published each December, and will intimately chronicle the seasonal unfoldings of the prior 12 months. We’ll focus on nature, but also on the people who inspire hope for the future of the land we all share: the farmers, loggers, conservationists, homesteaders, scientists, hunters – in short, the “doers” – who are preserving and pioneering a rural way of life in an increasingly urbanized culture. You can get a sneak peak of some of this content on our website and our social media channels (Facebook and Twitter) now.

Our hope is that, both in print and online, Vermont Almanac will bring together the many individuals and organizations in Vermont whose mission and purpose falls within the land ethic we live by – one that combines economic vitality with environmental stewardship.

With all of that in mind, we need your support. By pre-ordering a copy or donating today, you’ll help us get this endeavor off the ground. And we would also be incredibly grateful if you’d be willing to spread the word to your friends, family members, online followers, social media community – anyone with a commitment to the land and an interest in rural enterprises. You can learn more about Vermont Almanac on our website, www.vermontalmanac.org.

Thank you so much. We’ll keep you updated on our new publication, and please don’t hesitate to reach out to us directly to share your thoughts and story ideas.