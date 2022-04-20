Even COVID can’t stop the Barre Historical Society (BHS) from celebrating its signature event, Primo Maggio, International Workers’ Day. Exercising an abundance of caution, as it did in 2021, the BHS will present a free on-line program, “The Labor Movement on Film” with film historian Rick Winston, Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m.

The former co-owner of Montpelier’s Savoy Theater, Winston is well-known for his informative programs. His presentation will include clips from “Matewan,” “Salt of the Earth,” “Union Maids,” and other features and documentaries.

The Barre Historical Society owns and maintains the Old Labor Hall, a National Historic Landmark. Originally known as the Socialist Labor Party Hall, the building was completed by Northern Italian stone workers in 1900. The first Primo Maggio celebration was held the next year. In 2004, the BHS revived the annual celebration, which has become the centerpiece of the hall’s community offerings. The BHS has hosted events including a tribute to Eugene Debs by Sen. Bernie Sanders; a celebration honoring former Vermont Governor Phil Hoff; the first public performance of Anais Mitchell’s Tony Award winning “Hades Town;” and tributes to folk music icons Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.

Primo Maggio is the BHS’ major annual fund-raising event. There is no charge for Winston’s program, but donations to the Old Labor Hall are welcome and encouraged.

To register for “The Labor Movement on Film”, go to https://bit.ly/3jkKrlG. For more information: http://oldlaborhall.org/, email info@oldlaborhall.org, or call (802) 479-5600. The Old Labor Hall also maintains a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OldLaborHall.