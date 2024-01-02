There is a disturbing scene in “Some Like It Hot.” Tony Curtis’s character is pretending to be an impotent oil magnate in an odd scheme to lure Marilyn Monroe into bed.

To be sure, I’m not shocked that a man would lie to sleep with a sexy woman. I wasn’t born yesterday. The disturbing aspect of it was that Tony Curtis was playing a sexist snake – but the audience was supposed to view him as a good guy.

I am offended by this scene: both because it sanctions completely ungentlemanly behavior. And because it misuses Tony Curtis’s impressive talent for playing slimy predators.

“The Sweet Smell of Success” definitely does not make the same mistake.

The story takes place in the orbit of the most powerful man in America: JJ Hunsecker (Burt Lancaster). Hunsecker is the gossip columnist for the New York Globe.

His column is the ultimate aspiration and terror of every politician and entertainer. A positive mention can propel a man to stardom or the presidency. A smear by Hunsecker will cast him down to career oblivion.

This is the corrupt world that Sidney Falco (Tony Curtis) chooses to inhabit.

He’s a Press Agent.

That means he has two jobs: the semi-wholesome task of hyping up his clients to newspaper columnists. And the degrading job of doing anything JJ Hunsecker says in order to remain in his good graces.

Sidney Falco is driven entirely by ambition. He is surrounded by money, fame, and power and he wants as much as he can grab. Sidney doesn’t recognize that he is on the fast track to misery and moral bankruptcy.

Sidney’s latest and sickest task is to spread lies about JJ Hunsecker’s sister’s fiancé. But Sidney has to find a way to plant the information in somebody else’s column so the smear can’t be traced back to Hunsecker.

So Sidney goes from columnist to columnist trying to cajole them into printing a story about the innocent young man. The story will state that he is a communist and that he smokes marijuana (gasp).

First, Sidney sits down with a columnist and his wife. Sidney casually refers to a Cigarette Girl that he knows the columnist cheated with. Sidney tries to blackmail the writer into cooperating. But the blackmail doesn’t work. The columnist confesses to his wife right then and there and then shoos Sidney away like the weasel that he is.

Okay. The stick didn’t work; he decides to try the carrot.

Sidney pops over to another table and promises another old columnist that he can get laid this very night if he is willing to print Hunsecker’s hit piece.

So who’s the unlucky lady? Why, it’s Rita: Sidney’s own lover.

Rita eagerly opens her apartment door, letting Sidney in for their date. In walks Sidney the Snake and the eager old newspaper columnist.

Rita is horrified and humiliated. But after some hard pressuring and hard alcohol, she reluctantly agrees to prostitute herself for Sidney’s ambition.

Sidney Falco is a uniquely unlikable lead character.

Normally, we root for the protagonist of a movie even when he isn’t such a swell guy. We root for Marlon Brando in “The Godfather.” We root for Ray Liotta in “Goodfellas.”

But we never root for Sidney Falco. People don’t recognize that ambition is one of the most self-destructive human vices. Tony Curtis gets it. Sidney never means to hurt anyone or perform evil. But his ambition is a plague that has made him sick and is infecting everyone around him.

Tony Curtis was a first-rate actor. “Sweet Smell of Success” is the film that fully unlocked his talent.