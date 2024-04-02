A strange thing happens every election season. We see ads where a politician shows us that a family farmer – or farmers in general – are on his side.

It’s such a common political ploy that I wonder if am going to get angry letters for questioning it. I am grateful for family farmers for providing food. And I am even more grateful to family farmers for treating animals less horribly than factory farmers.

However, that doesn’t mean that I care about a farmer’s opinion about the governor or Prop 80 or anything else on the ballot. I’m not convinced that farmers have more wisdom than me. Why not ask the guy who fixes power lines after a storm? That dude seems pretty essential, too.

Brilliant French filmmaker Jean Renoir fled to the United States during WWII. He was moved by the horrific conditions of sharecroppers. He explores their heroic virtues and relentless hardships in “The Southerner.”

When we meet them, young couple Sam and Nona are picking cotton on a rich guy’s land. The work is steady but unsatisfying.

They decide to take a chance on farming for themselves. They rent a plot of land on the outskirts of the rich guy’s sprawling property. The young family will do all the work in exchange for a percentage of the cotton harvest.

When the intrepid couple and their young children get to the farm, though, the deprivations of rural life are worse than they had pictured. The farmhouse is a dilapidated shack with no windows and a leaky roof.

The well isn’t functional. Sam has to walk miles to his nearest neighbor every time he needs fresh water. Rural isolation can engender extraordinary neighborliness or lead to eccentricity, bitterness, and inexplicable grudges. Guess which kind of neighbor Sam has to deal with?

Worst of all, Sam and Nona’s son comes down with debilitating Spring Sickness. Spring Sickness, evidently, is the folksy name for hideous malnutrition that results from a winter of eating nothing but corn meal and buck shot-riddled opossums.

So why the heck do they stick with farming, despite the endless work, unhealthy conditions, and perpetual risk of natural disaster? Sam even has a choice. His cousin Tim makes $7 a week at the factory in a nearby city. And they’re always hiring.

This is where “The Southerner” gets really interesting. Through a conversation between Sam and Tim, Renoir explores the meaning of freedom in America.

Freedom, Sam argues, is being your own boss and making your own rules. You work your own schedule, and you have the satisfaction of providing for your own needs. With a family farm, Sam explains, you always have the possibility of a bumper crop making you rich. A factory laborer can only dream of a modest raise.

Tim believes that he’s the one who’s really free. He shows up, puts in a fair day’s labor, and then does what he wants at 5 p.m. True freedom, he says, is a Friday night at the bar with a wad of cash in your pocket.

The nifty thing about Jean Renoir is that he doesn’t take sides. Some viewers will be won over by the farm life. To me, Cousin Tim is one who truly understands the spirit of liberty.

However, a functional society needs both types of people. Tim can’t eat without farmers. And Sam can’t run his farm without metal tools made in Tim’s factory.

In the end, “The Southerner” demonstrates that family farmers are tougher than I am, more resilient than I am, and more resourceful than I am. I still don’t think farmers have more political wisdom than me. The next time a farmer on a political ad endorses someone, I’ll ignore it and trust my own judgment.