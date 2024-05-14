In 1940, German soldiers were given strict orders on how to behave in occupied France. This was not Poland, after all, and these were fellow Germanic people. Respectful politeness was the name of the game.

And, uncomfortable as this is to contemplate, this surely set the stage for odd scenarios where French people came to feel affection for individual Nazi soldiers. “The Silence of the Sea” explores this phenomenon with insight and humanity.

Lieutenant Werner Von Ebrennac thinks that he has the best job in the German army: keeping the peace in a quiet rural French village. After work each night, he comes “home” to a cottage that belongs to a scholarly old Frenchman and his young adult niece.

In the Lieutenant’s mind, this friendly occupation is just temporary. Pretty soon, the two peoples will unite and live in harmony as equals. He predicts that the virtues of the French will be a civilizing force on the Germans. He likens the relationship to Beauty and the Beast.

The German officer is perfectly delusional. But he has no one to contradict him. The old man and his niece steadfastly refuse to speak to him – in an extreme act of passive resistance.

However, Werner feels more kinship for his mute French housemates than he does his fellow soldiers, so he forges an unlikely relationship. Most every night, he knocks on the living room door, waits briefly for a welcome that he knows will not come, and then walks in and talks to them.

Before the war, Lieutenant Werner was a composer and a hard-core Francophile. He speaks perfect French to his hosts, never German.

Above all, Werner exhibits incredible gentlemanliness and patience. He never pressures his French hosts to respond.

In one beautiful scene, Werner plays a tune by Bach on the Harmonium. The niece is so touched that she puts down her knitting for the first time and pays attention. Why Bach? Because he’s German? Nope. The Lieutenant did not feel comfortable turning the page of the sheet music without permission, so he just played the piece that the songbook was open to.

Eventually, the German is going to learn that his army is run by psychos and sadists. In the meanwhile, though, the French duo have a unique moral dilemma. Should they continue to shun the Lieutenant on principle? Or should they reach out to a decent man who is soon going to be a bigger victim of the Nazi war machine than they are?

When the French hosts finally break their silence, it is a powerful, tear-jerker climax. With virtually no dialogue and no conflict, first time director Jean Pierre Melville crafted an incredibly emotional film.

“The Silence of the Sea” is a quiet little masterpiece. It isn’t really a war movie. It’s an ode to the virtue of gentlemanliness. And to the pleasure of finding kinship where you never expected it.