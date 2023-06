The Royal Rumblers were the winners of The Barre Lions Club 9th Annual Disc Golf Challenge at the Quarries Disc Golf Course. They beat out 18 other teams and won a cash prize and special discs designed and donated by P. J. Surridge of Birdie or Dye. The $3,000 raised will benefit The Maurice Fortier (Moe) Youth Recreation Fund. The Ramblers donated their cash prize back to the club.