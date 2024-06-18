The Radiance has won the 2024 Beats for Good high school musician contest and will open the National Life Group Do Good Fest® on July 13 featuring Fitz and the Tantrums, Rachel Platten, Dishwalla, and Couch. The Trash Flowers and Cal and the Maple Nuts were first and second runners up respectively.

The Radiance garnered the most votes from the public with their single, “Let it Fall,” earning a $5,000 donation to their school’s music program, along with a $1,000 personal cash prize. First and second runners-up receive $2,500 and $1,000 respectively for their school’s music program. All three acts will receive exclusive backstage access to meet members of the national and regional bands.

The Radiance, who are preparing to graduate from Montpelier High School, with one member attending Twinfield Union, was surprised on Wednesday, June 12, at a graduation rehearsal in front of the entire senior class by Mary Cenci, of Star 92.9’s “Mike and Mary.”

“I’m just so proud of my amazing bandmates for this opportunity,” said Diya Kulkarni, the lead singer of the Radiance.

National Life is once again partnering with Star 92.9 and WCAX Channel 3 to present the National Life Group Do Good Fest on the company’s back lawn in Montpelier.

In its 10th anniversary and born out of the company’s “Do good, Be good and Make good” values, the National Life Group Do Good Fest has brought national acts to the back lawn of its Montpelier campus every year since 2014 (except two pandemic years) in support of issues and efforts that matter most to its communities.

Advance tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved here https://dogoodfest.com/vermont, for a minimum donation of $5 each.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center’s National Life Cancer Treatment Center and Howard Center, providing mental health, substance use treatment, and developmental services with many programs specific to children and youth in family, residential, educational, and community settings.

In addition to the music, Do Good Fest will also have food trucks, a beer garden, an exclusive VIP lounge, and a Nonprofit Village where festival attendees can learn about local causes and how they contribute to the vitality of the community. The event will be capped with the Fest’s famous fireworks display.

Learn more here https://www.nationallife.com/OurStory about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include LifeChanger of the Year, Do Good Heroes, a commitment to ending childhood hunger and supporting children’s mental health, among others.

