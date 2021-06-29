This winter, an ambitious group of folks in Residential Care joined forces and began assembling the Princess Anne Dollhouse. It took many hours, much dedication, and more shingles than you can imagine, but the end result is truly quite impressive. This project gave residents the chance to showcase their various skills. With an architect and an engineer on the team, we know the house is sturdy and strong. With the soft artistic touch of the ladies, the interior design is homey enough to make you want to move in! After its completion, the residents chose to donate the dollhouse to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice and it is now available to bid on in their online auction at https://www.biddingowl.com/CentralVermontHomeHealthH.

A huge thank you goes out to Real Good Toys in Montpelier for helping make this project come to life!!!