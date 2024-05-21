One of the most challenging questions of philosophy and morality is how to deal with violent criminals.

The bible is not a ton of help in that it has compelling contradictory guidance. “An eye for an eye” God says in Genesis. However, in Luke, Jesus – while being unfairly punished – says “forgive them, Lord, they know not what they do.”

So we are left to choose. Punishment or forgiveness. As you know, almost the entire human race favors some variation of the “eye for an eye” concept.

I have never met another person who does not believe in justice, punishment, vengeance, or prison. I may be alone in favoring forgiveness.

I think the very notion of justice is little more than an excuse for hateful people to exact vengeance. And for the strong to oppress the weak. And for miserable men to wield power in the vain hope that it will make them less miserable.

Hey, I get it: you think my anti-justice ideas are inexplicable and unworkable. So does everyone else. I wouldn’t vote for me for County Sheriff or District Attorney, either. Thanks to “The Ox-Bow Incident,” however, I know that I am not completely alone.

The film begins with cowboy Chet (Henry Fonda) and his sidekick (Harry Morgan) riding into town.

There is a commotion at the saloon. A cattleman has been murdered and some of his cattle have been stolen. The town is in a righteous uproar. They hastily gather a posse and head off to catch the killers.

Chet and his buddy are dubious of this unlawful lynch mob. But they recognize that if they don’t join the posse, the suspicion might turn to them.

The problem with a vengeful posse, of course, is that they aren’t going to quit until somebody pays for the crime. Conveniently for “justice,” they quickly come across some strangers sleeping under the stars.

In addition to being strangers, they (Dana Andrews and Anthony Quinn) are in possession of the dead man’s gun and several of his cattle. They claim the cattle were purchased legally, but don’t have a bill of sale. It looks pretty suspicious. They are going to be hanged at dawn.

A core problem with our culture’s attitude about crime and punishment is that it focuses exclusively on what the accused did. We ignore the fundamental flaws of the people who are bloodthirstily eager to judge and punish others.

Director William Wellman shines a spotlight on the leaders of the lynch mob. The sheriff is out of town. The idiot deputy, drunk with power, deputizes every man he sees because it’s thrilling.

The head of the posse is Major Tetly. Old Tetly always wears a Confederate officer’s uniform. It slowly becomes clear that he is desperate to lead any sort of violent mission to cope with his own insecurities. Rumor has it that he didn’t actually even fight in the Civil War.

The most unusual aspect of “The Ox-Bow Incident” is how useless the good guys are. On the surface, it’s just like “12 Angry Men,” with Henry Fonda as the voice of patience and compassion. Only here, his voice isn’t very loud; he certainly doesn’t have the power to stop the execution.

The film’s final scene is an absolute knockout. Everyone from the lynch mob is sitting quietly around the bar in self-reflection. Henry Fonda reads the final letter that one of the hanged men wrote to his wife. It is chilling. My jaw literally dropped.

Watch this movie, please, just for the ending alone. Watch this movie, please, to consider the perspective of people who favor forgiveness over vengeance.