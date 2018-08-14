Welcome,  
The Next Milestone in VT Yankee’s Legacy

To the Editor:

On Thursday, August 2, Vermont Yankee announced that the transfer of all spent nuclear fuel into dry cask storage was completed safely, under budget, and nearly two years ahead of schedule. This marks a major milestone and establishes a strong foundation for accelerated decommissioning by future owner NorthStar Group Services upon regulatory approval. 

The estimated $143 million project was completed without withdrawals from the Vermont Yankee Decommissioning Trust Fund (DTF). The DTF, along with many other funds and financing tools, will provide maximum financial assurance for the decommissioning project NorthStar expects to complete by 2026.

We look forward to the next milestone in Vermont Yankee’s legacy – the approval of its sale to NorthStar and the economic benefits that will flow from a safe, accelerated decommissioning.

Guy Page

Berlin, VT

Guy Page is communications director for the Vermont Energy Partnership, a coalition of labor, business, and development organizations and individuals in support of clean, safe, affordable and reliable power in Vermont. Entergy-Vermont Yankee is a member of VTEP.

