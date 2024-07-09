I do not like the fight scenes in 21st Century movies and television.

The hero is always a fantastic fighter. The hero throws punches and kicks without pausing to take a breath. After dominating the bad guy, the hero immediately takes on another enemy, or he/she sprints away at top speed.

Everything about these fights feels stupid and wrong to me.

First, it glorifies fighting. There is a tacit assumption that moral people fight and that positive things can be accomplished from fighting. I disagree.

Second, 21st Century movie fights are unrelatable. Virtually nobody fights that well. And if they did, they would be exhausted very quickly from all those punches thrown. And, if the hero has any decency, he’d be troubled about the pain and damage he is inflicting.

“The Naked Spur” shows fighting in a completely different light.

Jimmy Stewart’s character fights because he’s troubled, not because he’s heroic. The fights don’t look choreographed, they look desperate, with a lot of grappling and hair-pulling. He fights until he is too exhausted to continue, which doesn’t take all that long. And he feels badly about himself every time he commits an act of violence because he’s not a monster.

Stewart stars as Howard Kemp, a bounty hunter in the old west. He is tracking a criminal named Ben Vandergroat through the Colorado Rockies. Along the way, a recently discharged soldier and an old prospector join the manhunt.

Catching Ben is easy. Transporting him back to Kansas to collect the $5000 reward is the challenge.

In a dumb movie, Ben would try to fight to escape. Considering he is 1000 miles and a hundred years away from any decent medical care, a violent escape is too dangerous to attempt.

Ben decides that his best bet is to try to turn his three captors against each other, finding cracks in their alliance and exploiting them. “The Naked Spur” is like a season of “Survivor,” with the powerless man slowly becoming powerful using only his ruthless savvy.

Director Anthony Mann paints a grim, depressing picture of the Old West.

He explores the frailties of the men: the greed, of course, but also the challenges of bitterness and rage.

It’s interesting to see Jimmy Stewart lash out in anger and then immediately pull back and reflect on it. Without saying a word, Stewart expresses his confusion and shame. He is frightening, especially to himself.

The movie goes from dark to shocking when the soldier confesses that he was dishonorably discharged for raping a Native American woman. If “The Naked Spur” were made today, I expect the soldier character would be portrayed as a demonic villain from then on.

Anthony Mann has a more subtly disturbing take. He presents the soldier as a regular, likable, jovial fellow who also has the capability of assaulting vulnerable women. This is scarier, and more realistic.

This gets to the heart of film’s uncompromising brilliance. “The Naked Spur” shows that every man is capable of violence. And it isn’t fun and exciting and stylized like an action movie today: it’s ugly and regrettable.

The difference between a somewhat bad guy and a monster is that a monster will try to justify his violent actions. Whereas a moderately bad guy like Jimmy Stewart feels self-hatred and shame every time he hurts someone else.