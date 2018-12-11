The Me2/Orchestra Played at the Barre Opera House to Bring Awareness to Mental Health

To The Editor,

Washington County Mental Health (WCMHS) hosted the Me2/Orchestra at the Barre Opera House on Sunday, November 11. The event was a celebration of creativity and possibility, regardless of the challenges someone may face in their life. All proceeds will go to the Zero Suicide initiative at WCMHS, a nationally recognized model of care, which will help improve our ability to support individuals who are at risk for suicide.

Me2/ (“me, too”) is the world’s only classical music organization created for musicians living with mental illness and addiction challenges as well as individuals who support them. The 50+ members of the Me2/Orchestra, under the leadership of conductor Ronald Braunstein, performed works by Sousa, Handel, Leroy Anderson and Tchaikovsky. Orchestra members shared their stories of overcoming stigma and struggle, and the audience was invited to participate in a Q&A during the program. This hour-long event brought together great music and conversation, and it was all stigma-free! Art work from individuals who are supported at WCMHS was also on display, and it was another testament to the creativity people shared to enhance their own and others’ lives.

The show was a great success, and WCMHS would like to thank all our sponsors, including our Champion sponsor Central Vermont Medical Center, as well as VTDigger, Connor Contracting, L Brown & Son’s Printing, Sandy Rousse, Carmen Beck and Rob Halpert. Also a big thanks to the Barre Opera House for all the support they offered. Some great community collaboration made for a fun and informative afternoon!

Washington County Mental Health