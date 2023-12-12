This holiday season, do your shopping in India, Nepal, Indonesia, Peru, Haiti, Turkey, Kenya and Thailand, without leaving Vermont. And get great gifts at wholesale prices.

The International Boutique is back for our 38th year! This wonderful event begins Saturday, Dec. 9 and runs through Saturday, Dec 16. We have an amazing selection of carpets this year- Tibetan, Kashmiri, and Persian thick pile carpets (2x 3 to 11-14 in size), and a great selection of beautiful jewelry, cashmere blankets, scarves and shawls, alpaca and yak wool, handbags, sparkly tapestries for your wall or bed, inlaid boxes, hand carved statues and wall art, clothes for men, women and children, musical instruments, unusual handicrafts and unique stocking stuffers and ornaments from all over the world. The Boutique is a benefit for Amurtel; all profits will go to support projects for women and children here in Vermont and around the world. There isn’t a better way to shop for the holidays and feel so good about it.

The International Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 10 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. weekdays. It will be held at the Masonic Lodge on Rte 100 in Waitsfield Village.