The HUB, a new non-profit community recreational and social center to be located in Montpelier, announces our plans to construct a sports barn and other indoor and outdoor facilities and be open for business between 12 and 18 months from now. The need for affordable, high-quality recreation and social venues in Central Vermont is acutely felt among community members of all ages. To help meet this demand, a group of local recreation enthusiasts have formed a 501(c)(7) nonprofit to create The HUB, a four-season multi-sport recreational and social center for individuals and families in the region. The HUB will create a socially responsible, net zero, community-oriented membership center conveniently located in Montpelier and serving surrounding communities. The HUB will bring affordable, accessible opportunities for learning and playing racquet sports, pickleball, Nordic skiing, disc golf, bouldering, virtual golf, plus a mountain biking pump track, and other social and recreational opportunities to all Central Vermonters. We are also in discussions with Capitol Soccer.

The owners of the land where The HUB will build are excited to collaborate with The HUB. They plan to retrofit an existing building to include a restaurant and bar, locker rooms with shower facilities, a lounge, meeting rooms, game and activity rooms, and childcare for members of The HUB.

The HUB is also actively working with the City of Montpelier to put forward an option of building a new public recreation center at the same location, which would create additional municipal indoor and outdoor facilities. The City’s goals would be to increase their offering of recreational and social programs and amenities to area residents, all on a picturesque 130 acre parcel at the end of the new expanded city bike trail. The City’s programs are tax-funded to ensure sustainability and affordability to residents. The HUB Board of Directors will continue to collaborate with the City of Montpelier as the City works through its public process to move forward this potential project. The Recreation Department of the City of Montpelier will make a presentation to the City Council at its November 17 meeting outlining our respective plans and to seek Council and community input.

In the meantime, The HUB is proceeding on a separate parallel track with plans to open in 12 to 18 months. The HUB aims to become a welcoming family-friendly center offering a modern community vibe with diverse four season recreational and social activities for all ages. Our mission is “to provide a safe, vibrant, equitable and inclusive space for leisure activities and recreational programs to enhance and promote social and physical well-being of individuals and families in Central Vermont.” In addition to a focus on youth and school tennis and pickleball programs, The HUB plans to provide a variety of educational and supervised after school programs. Our vision is to offer families a spectrum of programs and activities for all ages, in addition to child care, so that each family member can participate in his or her favorite activity knowing the others are engaged in a safe and fun activity and then come together for a meal or refreshments.

The HUB has launched a fundraising campaign, and donations can be tax deductible through the Montpelier Foundation. Gifts can be made online by choosing The HUB at www.montpelierfoundation.org/donate. Any area resident can also volunteer to serve on one of The HUB’s board committees, particularly its fundraising or marketing committees. A HUB website is in development and will launch in the next week at thehubvt.org.