When Ayn Rand wrote “The Fountainhead” in 1943, collectivism had reached a terrifying crescendo. Individual agency was a foreign concept; each human was merely an expendable blood cell pumping through the veins of the almighty State.

And I don’t just mean Japan, the USSR, and Germany. A generation of young American men were forced to do exactly what their superior officers ordered them to do for years on end. I’m not sure what to call this, but it certainly isn’t liberty or rugged individualism.

Ayn Rand was an Enlightenment philosopher and a humanist. She saw this anti-human world and shuddered. “The Fountainhead” is a profound response – one might say an overreaction – to the insane collectivist spirit of the early 1940s.

Gary Cooper is surprisingly passionate and intense as Howard Roark: the most visionary architect in New York.

He would be rich and revered if not for one challenge: he refuses to compromise. When Roark presents his blueprints to a prospective client, he expects to fulfil his vision without collaboration and without edit.

Early in the film, Roark is desperate and in debt. He has won a huge career-saving project. All he has to do is accept his client’s feedback and add some classical Greek flourishes to the building. Roark turns down the account and becomes a day-laborer in a granite quarry.

Screenwriter Ayn Rand makes her philosophical points clearly and forcefully.

First, Ms. Rand believes in the centrality of human free will. We have the power to make our own choices and the responsibility to choose the right path for ourselves without other people influencing us. Howard Roark doesn’t give advice and he most certainly doesn’t take any.

That leads to another Rand core virtue: integrity. Critics of Ms. Rand accuse her of only respecting great and powerful industrialists. That’s not exactly true. In “The Fountainhead,” Howard Roark gives up material success and chooses to labor in obscurity. Better to be a nobody with integrity than a rich bigshot who compromises and collaborates.

But what will people say about the brilliant architect breaking rocks in a mine? Roark doesn’t care; worrying about the opinion of others is a vice for collectivists and insecure children.

In a telling scene, a diabolical newspaper critic named Toohey confronts Roark and informs the architect that he has been running a smear campaign against him and his buildings.

Toohey: Mr. Roark, we’re alone here. Why don’t you tell me what you think of me in any words you wish.

Roark: But I don’t think of you.

Face to face with his arch enemy, Howard Roark can’t be bothered to even raise his voice or his pulse rate. A heroic individualist is only concerned with doing the right thing for himself.

Full disclosure: “The Fountainhead” is not for everyone. The dialogue is stilted, stylized, and always unrealistic. It isn’t a great drama; it’s a great philosophical treatise.

Whether you agree with her or not, Ayn Rand was one of the most thought-provoking philosophers of the 20th Century. Collectivism is so terrible and inhumane that it needs an extreme response. Ms. Rand provided it.