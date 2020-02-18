The Democratic Party Establishment does not want Bernie Sanders to become President, that much is clear.

I don’t see what they’re so afraid of. Do they actually think President Sanders will have the power to upend the entire Wall Street wealth-creation machine and redistribute all their capital gains to the workers? The president does not have that kind of power.

But the millionaires and the billionaires are scared. They are pulling out all the stops to make sure anyone but Bernie takes the oath of office next January. The Establishment is attacking Bernie on three fronts.

1. Bernie is unelectable!

This is the funniest one. The argument is that Biden or Buttigieg (or Klobuchar or Bloomberg) are more moderate so they are better positioned to win the general election.

National elections don’t work that way. The bland, moderate, safe, globalist compromise candidate always loses. Kerry, McCain, Romney, Clinton… they all seemed so respectable and electable. Until young people didn’t show up to vote for them.

To beat a rock star like Trump, you need a rock star like Bernie.

2. Bernie is too extreme!

America is not going to elect a socialist as president! That’s true. Fortunately, Sen. Sanders is not a socialist. He was 50 years ago perhaps. But 50 years ago I was 7 years old; you’re not going to hold that against me, are you?

Bernie isn’t going to nationalize banks or the fossil fuel industry. He is trying to make the US more like Sweden, where organized labor has a say in economic policy along side big business. Is that better or worse? I don’t know. But it’s obviously not too extreme.

3. Bernie is sexist!

According to the very serious journalists at the New York Times, social media is plagued by bellicose Bernie Bros who bully any woman who dares to criticize Sen. Sanders.

Even if that is true, it doesn’t indicate that Bernie Sanders is a chauvinist. Any candidate who inspires passionate support among young people is certain to have a few supporters who are internet bullies.

CNN revealed the depths of its shameless anti-Bernie bias last month at the Des Moines debate. Moderator Abby Phillip asked our senator whether he had once told Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the 2020 election. Sanders flatly denied it.

In the next breath, Ms. Phillip turned to Bernie’s opponent and asked: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

Not to be outdone, MSNBC hired body language expert Janine Driver a few days later to analyze Sen. Sanders. You know, just like Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow would have done. “I think Bernie is lying,” Driver concluded.

It sure looks like the process is rigged… in Bernie’s favor!

It’s amazing that the Establishment and the press don’t get it yet. We do not trust them. We do not like them. If the coastal elites are clearly supporting a candidate, that candidate can’t win. And if the media is actively trying to smear a politician, we will instinctively like him better.

The reason why Bernie Sanders went from a has-been to the front-runner is because the Democratic Establishment loathes him and he wears that hate like a badge of honor.

A year from now, Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders will be president. I’m not sure which one. But either way, the corporate media will look ineffectual and foolish.